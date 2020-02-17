San Francisco Mayor Just Admitted To Having Relationship, Accepting Money From City Worker Under FBI Investigation For Public Corruption

Is there no bottom to the dumpster fire that is San Francisco, California?

The good news for San Franciscans is that their mayor, London Breed, has been transparent. The bad news is that she had a 20-year friendship that included some romance with a former city worker who is being investigated by the FBI for public corruption.

Fox News reported that Breed admitted to the relationship with former city worker Mohammed Nuru on Friday with a post on Medium.

“I write this in the spirit of transparency because in the wake of a scandal at City Hall, I think San Franciscans are entitled to hear directly from their Mayor,” she wrote. She also discussed the affair at a news conference where she explained there had been “a number of rumors” floating around and she wanted to set the record straight.

“To be clear,” she wrote on Medium. “I never asked Mohammed Nuru to do anything improper, and he never asked me to do anything improper.”

Breed did, however, admit to accepting $5,600 from Nuru in 2019 for a car repair. Fox reported she had not paid back the money yet. – READ MORE

