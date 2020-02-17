WATCH: Granddaughter Of Immigrant Allegedly Killed By An Illegal Alien Gives Powerful Speech With Trump

Absolutely heartbreaking. Democrats’ lawless policies have real and devastating consequences. ICE issued an active detainer against this illegal alien with previous criminal offenses. NYC didn’t honor it. We will remember Maria Fuertes. Her death should not be in vain. pic.twitter.com/obU6KcxiED — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) February 14, 2020

The granddaughter of a 92-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered in New York City by an illegal alien gave a powerful speech with President Donald Trump on Friday about how the Democrat-controlled city shielded the illegal alien with its sanctuary policies.

“ICE revealed it had filed a detainer for Khan in November 2019, when he had been arrested on assault and weapons charges,” Fox News reported. “But crucially, that detainer was ignored and Khan was released onto the streets.”

Daria Ortiz, granddaughter of Maria Fuentes, spoke alongside the president at the National Border Patrol Council where she pointed out how her grandmother would still be alive if it wasn’t for the Democrat policy. – READ MORE

