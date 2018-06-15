IG Report Shows Obama Lied When He Said He Knew Nothing About Hillary’s Secret E-mail Scheme

In 2015, President Obama told America he only learned that his secretary of state Hillary Clinton was illegally using a private email server to conduct public business after The New York Times published a story saying so. Today’s release of a Department of Justice inspector general report shows that was a lie.

“FBI analysts and Prosecutor 2 told us that former President Barack Obama was one of the 13 individuals with whom Clinton had direct contact using her clintonemail.com account,” the report says in a footnote on page 89. “Obama, like other high level government officials, used a pseudonym for his username on his official government email account.”

The IG found that Obama was "one of the 13 individuals with whom Clinton had direct contact using her clintonemail[.]com account." Now we know why Clinton was never going to be charged with anything related to her secret e-mail scheme. https://t.co/4ERsrp4iga pic.twitter.com/O2EtX8KDis — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 14, 2018

Obama knew about Hillary's secret e-mail scheme, because she e-mailed him using her private address "while in the territory of a foreign adversary." That finding was removed from Comey's statement exonerating Clinton. pic.twitter.com/vlrYvWqt9f — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 14, 2018

Here’s Obama in March 2015, telling CBS News the opposite, that he had no idea Clinton was breaking the law using a private, unsecured email server to conduct public business.

CBS News senior White House correspondent Bill Plante asked Mr. Obama when he learned about her private email system after his Saturday appearance in Selma, Alabama.

‘The same time everybody else learned it through news reports,’ the president told Plante. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1