Gavin Newsom: We Must ‘Put Nancy Pelosi Back in the Speakership’

California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom Told Democratic Party Officials At A Campaign Event Wednesday That He Would Be Working Hard To “put Nancy Pelosi Back In The Speakership” Of Congress.

Newson made his remarks at party “unity” rally on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times, where he was embraced by outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown.

Pelosi, 78, served as the first female Speaker of the House from 2007-2011. She was noted for her divisive style of leadership and for centralizing power in the speaker’s office. Congress passed massive budget deficits during her tenure and pushed through Obamacare over objections from the public and the opposition. Pelosi infamously said, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what’s in it,” and Democrats went on to lose the 2010 elections in a landslide.

Undaunted, Pelosi refused to resign her leadership, and continued to tighten her grip on power within her caucus over the years, suppressing political challenges that periodically arose from younger, more centrist members of Congress.- READ MORE

