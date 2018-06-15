Canadian foreign minister won’t rule out sanctions targeting Trump Organization

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is not ruling out potential retaliatory sanctions against the Trump Organization in response to President Trump‘s recently announced tariffs.

Freeland was asked by a Canadian lawmaker during a question period Tuesday whether the nation’s government has considered sanctions targeting Trump’s businesses, rather than the American people, in response to Trump’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, according to the Canadian magazine Maclean’s.

Freeland did not reject the idea, saying that the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration against Canada, Mexico and other nations are “illegal” and “unjustified,” according to the magazine. She also echoed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s criticism, saying Trump’s national security justification is an insult to Canadians.

“We are now in a consultation period. We welcome ideas from all Canadians on what should and what should not be in our retaliation list,” she added, according to Maclean’s. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1