‘If It’s My Time to Go, I’ll Go’: Beachfront SC Resident Plans to Ride Out Hurricane Florence

Richard “Squirrel” Cook, who lives right off the ocean in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is not obeying Gov. Henry McMaster’s mandatory evacuation order.

Cook told Fox News’ Todd Piro that he respects all the measures being taken by local, state and federal officials, but it’s his life and his choice to ride out the storm.

“It’s my decision. This is my home. And this is where I want to stay,” Cook said.

Piro asked Cook what he plans to do during the storm.

He said he’s going to spend Thursday with friends at a local beachfront restaurant and bar, and once the storm arrives, he’ll watch it from his back porch.

“What’s there to be scared of? If it’s my time to go, I’ll go.”

As much as 40 inches of rain could fall in some areas, officials have warned. Fox News' Griff Jenkins reported Thursday morning from Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, where a lifelong resident explained his decision not to evacuate.