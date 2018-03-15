IDES OF MARCH: FBI’s McCabe Spotted at DOJ HQ to ‘Grovel’ for Retirement, Pension

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has been spotted at the Justice Department just moments ago.

“He rushed there to grovel for his career,” one DOJ insider said. “He could get fired within the next day and get no pension, no benefits so you know he is in there lying through his teeth to salvage his career.”

The Justice Department is expected to announce whether McCabe will be terminated by Friday, sources said.

McCabe is set to officially retire on March 18.

The embattled former deputy director of the FBI has been on leave since January.

