Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Slams National School Walkout for Being a ‘Pretty Exciting Field Trip’ (VIDEO)

Greg Gutfeld had a few issues with Wednesday’s National School Walkout organized to push for gun and school safety reform, one being that it felt like a “pretty exciting field trip” for students.

On Wednesday’s edition of “The Five,” the Fox News host first hedged his take by saying he wanted to be careful about criticizing the thousands of teenage students who protested on Wednesday in the aftermath of the deadly Parkland, Florida, shooting but went on to ding the demonstrations for being cannibalized by other movements, such as the Women’s March and pro-choice groups.

But in particular, Gutfeld said he was concerned that students got out of class for the protest and said that "a protest should never be tied to an implicit reward."

