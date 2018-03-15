True Pundit

Police Confirm “Multiple Deaths” From Cars and Pedestrians Trapped Under Collapsed Bridge

A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area.

The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university’s main Miami-area campus. Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

This story is developing.

