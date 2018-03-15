Police Confirm “Multiple Deaths” From Cars and Pedestrians Trapped Under Collapsed Bridge

A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area.

The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university’s main Miami-area campus. Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

This story is developing.

#BREAKING: Pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed near Florida international University, people trapped https://t.co/1QJ3FHZ6Uq — GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) March 15, 2018

Police sources telling me “possibly 5 dead so far.” On scene: Miami-Dade, Doral, Sweetwater and state police. Chaplains are in route. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/2qngfMwVjB — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

Florida Highway patrol is confirming 5 to 6 cars are crushed beneath the FIU bridge. Several fatalities, but no exact number given to media. Southwest 8th street has been shut down in both directions near the bridge. — Nadege C. Green (@NadegeGreen) March 15, 2018

Cars are trapped under the bridge. Police confirm “multiple deaths.” @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/0XopSxLibE — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

There are reports that cars and construction workers are stuck under the fallen bridge — PantherNOW (@_PantherNOW) March 15, 2018

Police telling me there are “mass casualties” after bridge at FIU collapses to the ground. @MiamiHerald — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

