Idaho stabbing suspect charged with murder after 3-year-old girl dies

The suspect accused of stabbing nine people at a child’s birthday party in Idaho on Saturday has been charged with first-degree murder after a 3-year-old girl died from her wounds, police said.

Timmy Kinner, 30, of Los Angeles, was charged Monday in the death of the victim, who was flown to Utah on Saturday night after she was attacked at her own birthday party.

Kinner allegedly attacked six children — ages four to 12 years old — and three adults at the party at an apartment complex in Boise. Seven of the victims remain hospitalized with serious or critical injuries, according to police, who noted one child has since been released from the hospital.

Prior to the three-year-old’s death, Kinner was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the attack. – READ MORE

