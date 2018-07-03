Capital Gazette takes hit at Trump: ‘We won’t forget being called an enemy of the people’

The staff of the Capital Gazette took a jab at President Trump, days after a gunman opened fire in their newsroom and killed five people.

The staff of the Annapolis, Md., newspaper released a letter on Sunday to thank those who have offered support in the aftermath of the shooting.

“We won’t forget being called an enemy of the people,” the staff wrote. “No, we won’t forget that. Because exposing evil, shining light on wrongs and fighting injustice is what we do.”

Their comment appears to be a thinly veiled hit at Trump’s use of the phrase to attack members of the media. – READ MORE

