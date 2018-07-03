Merkel’s Coalition In Jeopardy, Interior Minister Threatens Resignation Over Immigration

On Monday, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose soft position on immigration to her country has come under harsh criticism, got some bad news: Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who had been in discussions with party leaders for over ten hours, signaled he might resign because a European Union plan to limit immigrants was not strong enough.

Seehofer said he would speak with Merkel one more time on Monday to see if they could iron out their differences, but if they don’t and he resigns, triggering his Christian Social Union to withdraw from Merkel’s coalition, she would no longer have a majority in Parliament, which would catalyze new elections.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, “Mr. Seehofer had handed Ms. Merkel an ultimatum two weeks ago: Find a European deal that stops migrants with asylum applications in other EU countries from entering Germany or he would instruct police to start turning back such migrants at the border. Ms. Merkel had signaled that she would see such a move, which she opposes, as insubordination. Her Christian Democratic Union party, the CSU’s larger sister party, backed her position on migration late Sunday.”- READ MORE

