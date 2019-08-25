Long Beach K-9 dies from being left in hot patrol car

The LBPD announced Ozzy’s passing on the department’s Facebook page Friday, clarifying that “preliminarily we believe this was an accident and we are taking all the necessary steps to avoid this from happening in the future.”

In the press release, officials explained that Ozzy died on Aug. 14, and was discovered by his handler at approximately 3:40 p.m. “At the time of his death, Ozzy and his handler were both off-duty and Ozzy was inside the officer’s department issued K-9 vehicle,” the release read. “Our K-9 vehicles are outfitted with fail/safe equipment that is meant to generate an alert. At this time, we believe this alert may not have been working.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that "midafternoon temperatures in Long Beach the day the dog died were between 81 and 84 degrees, according to a weather archive." The paper reminded readers that "it only takes 15 minutes for a hot animal to suffer brain damage."