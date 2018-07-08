ICE says it seized $43M worth of counterfeit items in Laredo, Texas

More than 181,000 counterfeit items worth some $43 million were seized last month by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Laredo, Texas, the agency said in a Friday statement.

The items, which ICE finished tallying on Tuesday, constituted the biggest counterfeit seizure for ICE’s Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) in the area.

Agents reportedly watched for days in mid-June as boxes with items suspected to be fake were moved. When they seized the items, the group reportedly found that shipping labels on the boxes were for fake addresses.

Counterfeited brands included such prominent names as Adidas and Apple, Under Armour and Yves St. Laurent. In all, 795 boxes held 181,615 items.

The criminal group — it was based in Laredo — that coordinated the merchandise deliveries was the same one identified in a seizure in May, HSI stated. That seizure totaled $16.1 million in “trademark-infringed merchandise which was destined for illegal export to Mexico,” HSI claimed.

With the May and June seizures added together, $59 million in fake goods was seized, including 260,000 pieces of jewelry, cosmetics, electronics and clothing garments. – READ MORE

