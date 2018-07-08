Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez draws Bronx cheer for misleading campaign bio

The Democratic Socialist candidate seeking to represent New York’s 14th Congressional District is facing backlash over her working class “Bronx girl” campaign narrative.

As the Journal News reported, the original online bio for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — the 28-year-old Bernie Sanders protégé who defeated longtime Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley on June 26 — seemed to suggest that she commuted to a school in the suburbs from her family’s home in the Bronx borough of New York City.

But after critics noted that she and her family left the Bronx when she was 5 years old, the bio was changed to imply that the Bronx was home to her “extended family,” the newspaper reported.

Still, no mention was made that her family moved to Yorktown, north of the Bronx, where records indicate Ocasio-Cortez lived with her mother and brother until their home was sold in 2016 for $355,500, according to the report.- READ MORE

