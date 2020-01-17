ICE puts Illinois sanctuary county on blast for releasing over 1,000 illegal alien criminals onto streets in 2019

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement called out law enforcement agencies in Cook County, Illinois, over the weekend for releasing 1,070 criminal aliens and immigration violators in Fiscal Year 2019, despite repeated requests by ICE to notify the agencies prior to release.

In the news release, ICE blamed the dangerous releases on county officials’ refusal to cooperate with the immigration enforcement agency. According to ICE, Cook County — home to Chicago — repeatedly rejected or ignored immigration detainers placed on criminal aliens.

An immigration detainer is a tool used by ICE and other Department of Homeland Security officials to hold individuals who they have probable cause to believe could be removable aliens beyond the time of their anticipated release.

“The most concerning issue about working in an area that refuses to cooperate with ICE is not only that we do not know which criminal aliens are being released from custody, but the public doesn’t know either,” said Henry Lucero, ICE’s acting deputy executive associate director for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

“Because ICE does not have access to standard Illinois law enforcement databases, it’s difficult to accurately account for all the aliens who have been arrested, released and committed additional crimes. However, with the limited information ICE can verify, we know that police resources are being wasted, more people are being victimized, and it’s a matter of time until something more significant happens.” – READ MORE