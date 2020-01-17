John Kerry: America Is in a ‘Dangerous Place’ Under Trump

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former Obama administration Secretary of State John Kerry said America was in a “dangerous place” under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

When asked if Trump could “bumble” us into a war with Iran, Kerry said, “Yes, obviously he could. I mean he almost did.”

He continued, “He has obviously not achieved anything with North Korea.”

He added, “He pulled us out of the Paris Agreement. Everybody in the world knows that the evidence of what is happening in terms of climate change facts on the ground is growing and growing and growing with extraordinary danger to the world. Americans are already dying from this in fires, in floods, in storms, in mudslides. And the president is sitting there saying this is a Chinese hoax. So we’re in a very dangerous place. Nuclear arms agreements have been chucked away.” – READ MORE