Another Bail Reform Fail: Gang Member Released From Prison, Sent Back Same Day For Committing Same Crime

A man who claims to be a member of the dangerous MS-13 gang was released from prison thanks to New York’s bail reform law, only to be arrested the same day for committing the same crime that landed him in jail in the first place.

Eusebio Jax-Mejia, 21, was jailed on January 1 after stealing a vehicle from Dutchess County and then giving Walton police a fake name. At the time, he was imprisoned on charges of “criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree, a class D felony and false impersonation, a class B misdemeanor,” WBNG reported.

Jax-Mejia was released Tuesday thanks to New York’s bail reform law, which has allowed numerous criminals to go free after their arrest rather than sit in jail for their crimes. The law was intended to ensure that the jail system wasn’t allowing wealthy individuals more freedom than low-income criminals who couldn’t “buy” their way out of prison. But large bail amounts would be set to prohibit dangerous people from returning to the streets, but now some of those people are being let loose to commit the same crimes that landed them in prison in the first place.

Just hours after Jax-Mejia was released, he was arrested again for stealing a vehicle – this time a vehicle from outside the Delaware County Public Safety building, WBNG reported. This time Jax-Mejia was charged with “grand larceny in the 3rd degree, a class D felony,” the outlet reported. – READ MORE