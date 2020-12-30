ICE Deports More Than 185K Illegal Aliens, 4.2K Gang Members in 2020

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency deported more than 185,000 illegal aliens in Fiscal Year 2020 including more than 4,200 gang members, despite operational disruption caused by the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020, ICE agents deported 185,884 illegal aliens from the United States. About 64 percent of those deported, 118,949 illegal aliens, had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges against them. Nearly 14,500 illegal aliens deported were family units while a little more than 4,000 were Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs).

The overwhelming majority, 92 percent, of illegal aliens deported from the interior of the U.S. had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges against them at the time of their deportation.

As suspected due to the coronavirus, deportations this year dropped by more than 30 percent compared to Fiscal Year 2019 deportations and more than 27 percent compared to Fiscal Year 2018 deportations.

Of the illegal aliens deported this year, 4,276 were known or suspected gang members and 31 were known or suspected terrorists. This year, ICE’s air travel deportation operation coordinated a record 76 charters to high-risk countries including Jordan, Albania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Romania, Mongolia.- READ MORE

