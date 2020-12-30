House passes bill increasing stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, in line with President Trump’s request

The House of Representatives passed legislation Monday that would boost the $600 direct payments to some Americans under the recently signed COVID-19 relief package to $2,000, keeping in line with President Donald Trump’s demand to Congress that the checks meet that mark.

But all eyes are now on the Republican-led Senate, where several GOP members have expressed resistance to raising the amount of the stimulus payments out of concern for the mounting federal debt.

Last week, the House and Senate both overwhelmingly approved the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill that included the $600 direct payments to individuals earning less than $75,000. But when it reached President Trump’s desk, he sent it back to Congress and threatened not to sign it, insisting on a number of changes that included increasing the checks to $2,000.

The president ultimately signed the massive legislation over the weekend, and released a statement saying that Congress had agreed to take up a number of his concerns.

“On Monday the House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000,” he wrote.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --