Neil deGrasse Tyson: Santa ‘Doesn’t Know Zoology,’ Rudolph Was ‘Misgendered’

Science author Neil deGrasse Tyson took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to share that, in his view, it isn’t scientifically possible for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the flying reindeer with a glowing nose that Santa Claus trusts to help him deliver presents every year, to be male.

“Santa doesn’t know Zoology: Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers. But all male Reindeer lose their antlers in the late fall, well-before Christmas,” observed Tyson, before offering his followers the big kicker: “So Santa’s reindeer, which all sport antlers, are therefore all female, which means Rudolf has been misgendered.”

Tyson also determined that Santa must be knowledgeable in physics, on account that Rudolph’s nose is the perfect color for navigating poor weather. “Santa Knows Physics: Of all colors, Red light penetrates fog best. That’s why Benny the Blue-nosed reindeer never got the gig.” – READ MORE

