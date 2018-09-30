Carlson: Republican Voters Will Long Remember if Republicans Defend ‘Folk Hero’ Kavanaugh in His Time of Need

Friday on his Fox News Channel program, Tucker Carlson explained how over the past 48 hours, Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh had become a “folk hero” in the eyes Republicans voters.

“[A]t this point, Kavanaugh isn’t just a Supreme Court nominee,” Carlson said. “He is a folk hero to many people — an inspiration to millions. People who have spent the last two years being browbeaten and bullied by their moral inferiors were buoyed by what he said yesterday. These are people who have been told they’re worthless and bigoted. They have been unfairly maligned because they are in the way of other people gaining power. They’ve been commanded to shut up and obey. Kavanaugh stood up for those people yesterday. He raised a middle finger to the tormentors, and they love him for it.”

“Kavanaugh is more popular with Republican voters tonight than any single Republican senator,” he added. “And he is incalculably more popular than the Senate as a whole. Kavanaugh probably wouldn’t describe it this way, but he has a constituency — a powerful one. And they will long remember if Republicans defend him in his moment of need.” – READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE