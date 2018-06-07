She Could Become The First Native American Congresswoman — Now Everyone’s Making The Same Joke

Deb Haaland is one step closer to becoming the first Native American congresswoman in U.S. history. She won her New Mexico primary Tuesday night in a district that leans blue and is currently held by a retiring Democrat.

In an interview with ABC, Haaland said, “In 230 years, there’s never been a Native American woman in Congress. I have never seen myself in that body of our government. Ten years ago, when I was out in Indian country knocking on doors and driving folks to the polls, I never thought I would run for Congress.”

*Elizabeth Warren slinks off into a secluded forest and weeps https://t.co/nJ8wLaAyQB — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 6, 2018

Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna Native American tribe and both her parents are veterans. Her father is buried in Arlington cemetery. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1