True Pundit

Politics

She Could Become The First Native American Congresswoman — Now Everyone’s Making The Same Joke

Posted on by
Share:

Deb Haaland is one step closer to becoming the first Native American congresswoman in U.S. history. She won her New Mexico primary Tuesday night in a district that leans blue and is currently held by a retiring Democrat.

In an interview with ABC, Haaland said, “In 230 years, there’s never been a Native American woman in Congress. I have never seen myself in that body of our government. Ten years ago, when I was out in Indian country knocking on doors and driving folks to the polls, I never thought I would run for Congress.”

Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna Native American tribe and both her parents are veterans. Her father is buried in Arlington cemetery. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

She Could Become The First Native American Congresswoman — Now Everyone’s Making The Same Joke
She Could Become The First Native American Congresswoman — Now Everyone’s Making The Same Joke

"Won't Elizabeth Warren be mad?"

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: