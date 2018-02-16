ICE: 90% of all arrests had criminal records, ‘pending’ charges

Despite claims that ICE agents are rounding up “innocent” illegal immigrants, the agency’s records show that some 90 percent of all arrests last year had criminal convictions or were wanted on charges.

Just a bit over 10 percent had no known criminal convictions or charges.

A new analysis of data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement done by the Pew Research Center not only popped claims that big percentages of non-criminal illegals were being arrested, but it showed that former President Obama’s administration was much more guilty of arresting non-criminal illegals. Pew titled their report, “Most immigrants arrested by ICE have prior criminal convictions, a big change from 2009.” – READ MORE

