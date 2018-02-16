True Pundit

White House threatens veto for immigration plan DHS says would create ‘sanctuary nation’

The Trump administration is fighting to torpedo a bipartisan immigration plan that Homeland Security officials say would create a “sanctuary nation,” threatening a veto ahead of a Senate showdown where dueling plans could soon get a vote.

On Twitter Thursday afternoon, President Trump called the plan a “total catastrophe,” urging lawmakers to back another proposal authored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

A blistering statement from DHS warned the plan would mean the “end of immigration enforcement in America.”

“The changes proposed by Senators Schumer-Rounds-Collins would effectively make the United States a Sanctuary Nation where ignoring the rule of law is encouraged,” the department said in a statement late Wednesday. – READ MORE

