White House threatens veto for immigration plan DHS says would create ‘sanctuary nation’

The Trump administration is fighting to torpedo a bipartisan immigration plan that Homeland Security officials say would create a “sanctuary nation,” threatening a veto ahead of a Senate showdown where dueling plans could soon get a vote.

On Twitter Thursday afternoon, President Trump called the plan a “total catastrophe,” urging lawmakers to back another proposal authored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The Schumer-Rounds-Collins immigration bill would be a total catastrophe. @DHSgov says it would be “the end of immigration enforcement in America.” It creates a giant amnesty (including for dangerous criminals), doesn’t build the wall, expands chain migration, keeps the visa… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

…lottery, continues deadly catch-and-release, and bars enforcement even for FUTURE illegal immigrants. Voting for this amendment would be a vote AGAINST law enforcement, and a vote FOR open borders. If Dems are actually serious about DACA, they should support the Grassley bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

A blistering statement from DHS warned the plan would mean the “end of immigration enforcement in America.”

“The changes proposed by Senators Schumer-Rounds-Collins would effectively make the United States a Sanctuary Nation where ignoring the rule of law is encouraged,” the department said in a statement late Wednesday. – READ MORE

