VIDEO: High School Freshman Gives One Of The Most Harrowing Accounts Yet Of Florida Shooting

Haley Betancourt — a freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — joined Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Thursday and gave a first-person account of the tragedy that unfolded at her school Wednesday afternoon.

“We were writing love letters because it was Valentine’s Day… All of a sudden, you hear, ‘what was that?’” Betancourt explained. “All of a sudden, the fire alarm rang and we thought oh, my God. We go outside the classroom. The whole hallway was crowded, you couldn’t move. I was right here, my teacher was right next to me, her classroom was right there. All of a sudden, POP POP POP POP. All of the sudden, you hear this noise in the stairwell and my teacher opens her classroom right away and she’s like, ‘everyone get in.’ If it wasn’t for that, I think we could have all been dead.”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *