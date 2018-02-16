Politics TV
VIDEO: High School Freshman Gives One Of The Most Harrowing Accounts Yet Of Florida Shooting
Haley Betancourt — a freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — joined Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Thursday and gave a first-person account of the tragedy that unfolded at her school Wednesday afternoon.
“We were writing love letters because it was Valentine’s Day… All of a sudden, you hear, ‘what was that?’” Betancourt explained. “All of a sudden, the fire alarm rang and we thought oh, my God. We go outside the classroom. The whole hallway was crowded, you couldn’t move. I was right here, my teacher was right next to me, her classroom was right there. All of a sudden, POP POP POP POP. All of the sudden, you hear this noise in the stairwell and my teacher opens her classroom right away and she’s like, ‘everyone get in.’ If it wasn’t for that, I think we could have all been dead.”- READ MORE
