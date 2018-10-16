‘I Stand for the Flag, I Kneel at the Cross’: PA Dem Forced to Resign After Facebook Posts Deemed Offensive

A top Democrat in Pennsylvania said that he was forced to resign due to past Facebook posts that were deemed controversial.

Mark Salvas told CBS 2 Pittsburgh that he was asked by the chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Party to resign, largely because of a photo from last year that showed him and his wife with the words “I stand for the flag, I kneel at the cross.”

Democrats in Allegheny County were reportedly offended by his patriotic post, as well as another by his wife that asked to support an officer charged in the fatal shooting of an African-American teen in June.

“I’m not ashamed of my patriotism, not one bit,” said Salvas, a Gulf War veteran. “I fought for this country. I think I have a right to have a voice and be patriotic.” – READ MORE