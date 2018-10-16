Massachusetts Police Chief: Elizabeth Warren ‘Out of Touch,’ ‘Disrespectful’ to Law Enforcement

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Political Editor Matt Boyle on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Saturday, Mazzie called out Warren for her recent commentswhere she called the U.S. justice system “racist.”

“Let’s just start with the hard truth about our criminal justice system,” Warren said in August. “It’s racist. It is. And when I say our system, I mean all the way. I mean front to back.”

Mazzie said Warren’s comments are “not only disrespectful to the officers, but to everyone else that’s involved in this system.”

To me, it sounds like the Senator is out of touch with what's going on with people in the profession in her own state to make that kind of statement. Those kind of comments, they're disrespectful, they're harmful, they're divisive, it doesn't reflect the criminal justice system that I've worked in the past 26 years. [Emphasis added]