WATCH: CNN Anchor Lies About Remarks Made By Trump, Trump Jr.

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera falsely claimed on Sunday that President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. made racial remarks over the last week that white men have a lot to fear.

CNN's Ana Cabrera lies about recent comments made by President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr., claiming they said: "White men have a lot to fear right now…" Trump said: "It's a very scary time for young men in America…" Trump Jr. said he is most concerned for his sons… pic.twitter.com/ZOBOXafYJo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 15, 2018

“President Trump and his son Don Jr. said this week white men have a lot to fear right now,” Cabrera said during a segment on black people who have had the police called on them by white people.

Earlier this month Trump said it was a “very scary time for young men in America” as he spoke about men being falsely accused of crimes as it related to the allegations made against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.– READ MORE