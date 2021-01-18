Katie Couric wants to know how we will ‘deprogram people who signed up for the cult of Trump’

During her appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Katie Couric attacked Republican members of Congress and President Donald Trump. Couric went so far as to ask, “How are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?”

The former co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show besieged Republican lawmakers who are friendly toward Trump. Couric appeared to assail Republicans such as Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who vowed to carry her gun into work in Washington, D.C.

Following the riots at the Capitol, metal detectors were installed in the building. Several Republican Congress members, including Boebert, objected to the metal detectors and searches.

“It is so shocking. … Not only are they not conceding, Bill, but their thoughts – that there might have been some collusion among members of Congress, some are refusing to go through magnetometers … to check for weapons, they’re not wearing masks during this siege,” Couric told Bill Maher. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --