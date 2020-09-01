“I Hate Brussels Sprouts” – Jacob Blake’s Father Stuns CNN Host With Incoherent Responses (VIDEO)

As Jacob Blake Jr. remains handcuffed in a hospital bed, paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot seven times by Kenosha police last week, his father, Jacob Blake Sr., joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday for an interview.

Cooper asked Blake Sr. a series of questions during the interview about the incident, which involved his son and police officers. Some of Blake Sr.’s responses stunned the liberal-leaning news host.

Cooper asked Blake Sr. about the new narrative the Kenosha police union published late last week, alleging Blake Jr. fought an officer and had a knife before he was shot in the back seven times.

Blake Sr. responded to the question: “Some say Brussels sprouts taste good.” Cooper paused for a few seconds and said, “Umm, I don’t get the reference,” prompting Blake Sr. to say, “I hate Brussels sprouts.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --