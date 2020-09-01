Oregon Governor Blames ‘Armed White Supremacists’ for Violence

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) blamed “right-wing vigilantes” and “armed white supremacists” for the bloodshed in the city of Portland during a Sunday press release.

Brown called to stop the “cycle of violence” during the press release, which announced additional law enforcement resources for the city of Portland, but did not recognize the lawless acts of violence committed by protesters on a nightly basis, such as targeting police with commercial-grade fireworks, rocks, and lasers, and vandalizing federal buildings. Instead, she berated “armed right-wing vigilantes” and specifically targeted the “Patriot Prayer” group, which saw an alleged member shot and killed in Portland on Saturday.

“The right-wing group Patriot Prayer and self-proclaimed militia members drove into downtown Portland last night, armed and looking for a fight. Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence,” Brown said, vowing that she will “not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets.”

“Time and again, from Charlottesville to Kenosha to Portland, we have seen the tragic outcome when armed right-wing vigilantes take matters into their own hands,” Brown said. “Gun violence is never, ever the answer.” – READ MORE

