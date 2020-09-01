Chicago weekend shootings leave 10 dead, 45 wounded — including 2 police officers

A violent weekend in Chicago has left 10 people dead and 45 wounded, including two police officers who were shot at a traffic stop, reports say.

The most recent fatal attack happened Sunday afternoon when a man – who police believe was the intended target – was struck multiple times by gunfire while dining outdoors at the Lumes Pancake House restaurant in Morgan Park, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“All Chicagoans should be able to go out to eat without fear,” Alderman Matt O’Shea, who represents the area, was quoted by the newspaper as saying. “Today’s incident was a horrific tragedy, and we must work together to hold those responsible accountable.”

Police say a white-colored SUV pulled up to a tent outside the restaurant and then someone inside the vehicle started opening fire, striking a 31-year-old man and four other people.

The man, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Devon Walsh, later was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the newspaper reports. The other victims – three women and a man – suffered injuries to the legs, abdomen, buttocks and feet, but are expected to survive.- READ MORE

