‘I Am A Caucasian’ — Amy Schumer Goes On ‘The View,’ Embarrasses Herself With Bizarre Rant About Race (VIDEO)

Amy Schumer confirmed she is, in fact, white Friday on “The View.”

She stated that she would have liked if a “woman of color” was the star the new movie “I Feel Pretty,” the movie that she herself, a white woman, chose to star in.

“The backlash was people were saying your character is a blonde of healthy weight who is attractive, and you’re supposed to make us believe that you are ugly? How do you respond to that?” – READ MORE

