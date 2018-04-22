Last Ditch Efforts by Iran Lobby to Save Nuclear Deal Wasted

The Iran lobby is digging deep in an effort to drum up support from anyone and anywhere to preserve the Iran nuclear deal including circulating a letter from members of the French, British and German parliaments addressed to the U.S. Congress.

The letter is rife with the same common misperceptions that the Iran lobby has worked hard to foist on an unsuspecting world. None have done as much spadework in engineering this plethora of fake news than the National Iranian American Council.

Among the common misperceptions in the letter are:

“The only reason we were able to achieve this breakthrough is that we stood together. Together, Europeans and Americans have proved that a strong and united transatlantic partnership can bring about a coalition extending to Russia and China, endorsed by the international community.”

In actuality, the deal was achieved largely through the imposition of backbreaking economic sanctions, including cutting off Iran from international currency exchanges which brought its economy to a virtual standstill. The U.S. dollar, which serves as the world’s principle reserve currency, is vital to international commerce and the inability to convert Iranian rials to dollars or euros cut the regime off at the kneecaps.

The reality is that the Iran lobby’s efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal are a waste of time since both the U.S. and Iran realize it’s dead already.

Read more at townhall.com

