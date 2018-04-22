Trump complaining that Gorsuch is becoming too liberal: report

President Trump has reportedly voice complaints in recent days about his Supreme Court pick, Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Administration officials familiar with the situation told The Washington Post that Trump was upset that Gorsuch had been too liberal in some recent cases, and that he feared the justice was not a reliable conservative.

The report comes just two days after Gorsuch cast the deciding vote in an immigration deportation case, siding with the court’s four liberal justices against the Trump administration. – READ MORE

