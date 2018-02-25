HYSTERIA: ‘Racism’ Investigation Launched After ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Poster Found In English Classroom

When a girls varsity basketball team from Virginia discovered a handmade poster based on the novel “To Kill A Mockingbird” in an English classroom, racial hysteria unfolded. A local “activist” took to TV cameras to call for action and the school launched an investigation into the allegedly “racist” poster.

On Monday, during halftime of their game, players of the Fluvanna County High School girls basketball team discovered a poster depicting racial tensions and themes based on “To Kill A Mockingbird” in a Western Albemarle High School English classroom the team was using as a locker room. The girls apparently thought the poster was intentionally left in the room as some sort of hate crime.

One student who posted to social media about the incident claimed the poster had “negros sit in the back of the bus” written on it, according to Daily Progress, and NBC29 reported that images of the KKK and guns were also included.

School officials indulged the race-based conspiracy and launched an “investigation,” even though it was clear the room was being used by English classes analyzing about the classic novel. – READ MORE

