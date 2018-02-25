VIDEO: ABC Anchors Visibly Outraged by Dana Loesch Slamming Media at CPAC

As we’ve seen with CNN’s huffy, virtue-signaling “apple” ad campaign, the media never gets more defensive than when they are called out by the right for their liberal bias.

That was apparent on ABC this morning, as the Good Morning America anchors reacted angrily to one conservative commentator’s comments made at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington D.C. Thursday.

At the event, NRA president Wayne LaPierre and spokeswoman Dana Loesch condemned the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida last week, blasting the FBI and law enforcement for not listening to the dozens of warnings made about the shooter up to the tragedy, as well as the media and Democrats for using the shooting to blame guns and gun owners. – READ MORE

