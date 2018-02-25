Politics TV
Laura Ingraham’s Speech Was Hotter Than A Jalapeno: You Know Why ‘Liberals Are Like Herpes?’ (VIDEO)
Laura Ingraham opened her Friday morning speech at CPAC with an extra spicy joke about liberals bearing similar qualities to a specific venereal disease.
“A friend of mine who happens to be a religious figure said, ‘Laura, you’re talking to the CPAC people. You guys gotta have a good time. You gotta laugh,’” she told the crowd in National Harbor, Maryland. “‘Remember what Tim Allen once said about the Clintons.’ I said, ‘What did Tim Allen say about the Clintons?’ I couldn’t remember the line. He said, ‘Well, you could apply it to liberals in general.’” – READ MORE
