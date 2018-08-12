Hypocritical Ingrate LaVar Ball: ‘Everybody Knows’ Trump’s a Racist

People accused of racism are rarely let out of that box by the accuser.

Especially if the accuser is LaVar Ball and the object of his accusations is President Donald Trump.

When asked by TMZ sports if Ball believed Trump was racist, he smugly said, “yes … everybody knows that.”

But this is the height of ingratitude on Ball’s part, for it was President Trump who got Ball’s son LiAngelo out of a prison cell in China for shoplifting.

LiAngelo, along with his fellow UCLA freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, was arrested by the Chinese for shoplifting items out of a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou, China.

All three faced the possible sentence of 10 years in prison.

Trump said that LiAngelo and his friends were released after Trump himself asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to release them. – READ MORE

A poll by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating among black voters is nearly three times higher than the percentage of blacks who voted for him in 2016, but the NAACP said the poll just confirms Trump’s racism.

According to the report accompanying the poll results, Trump’s improved approval rating among black voters doesn’t override the perceived negative impact the president is having on race relations.

“Our analysis shows President Trump’s racism is a major factor in both why and how people will vote in the midterm elections,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said. “The poll confirms how Trump’s racism has not only divided the nation and polluted policy, but also serves as a key factor in motivating voters of color to disrupt politics as usual on a national scale.”

The poll showed Trump’s approval rating among black voters as 21 percent. Trump only earned 8 percent of the black vote during the 2016 election. –READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1