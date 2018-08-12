Opposition Party: Boston Globe Organizing ‘War of Words’ Against Trump

The Boston Globe Is Organizing A “war Of Words” Against President Donald Trump With “about 70” Publications To Combat What It Describes As The President’s “dirty War Against The Free Press.”

We are not the enemy of the people,’’ said Marjorie Pritchard, deputy managing editor of the Boston Globe editorial page.

The Boston Globe‘s effort calls on participating editorial boards to coordinate criticisms of Trump’s critiques of news media outlets. Approximately 70 publications have committed to the effort so far.

“I hope it would educate readers to realize that an attack on the First Amendment is unacceptable,’’ said Pritchard. “We are a free and independent press, it is one of the most sacred principles enshrined in the Constitution.’’ – READ MORE

In an op-ed published Wednesday afternoon, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman asserted that the news media should work together to focus on Trump’s personality over his economic influence.

He claimed that the goal of this would be to diminish Trump’s popularity with Republican voters, according to the Washington Examiner.

This, in turn, would possibly discourage GOP voters from voting for Trump and supporting him, which could possibly benefit the Democrats.

“Some healthy soul searching is taking place in newsrooms across the country these days over whether the mainstream media should be covering President Trump’s every tweet and rally,” Friedman stated in his op-ed.

“My answer: Absolutely! It’s the right thing for us to do professionally, and, as last night’s election results indicated, it’s the right thing to do politically if you want to see a check on Donald Trump’s power.” – READ MORE

