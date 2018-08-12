Disturbing Photos Surface of Disgraced Ex-Disney Director Dressed as Pedophile at Party

The supposedly family-friendly brand, which owns the Marvel cinematic universe, was forced to disown the star director after tweets joking about child rape and other off-color topics came to light.

While most of Tinseltown and countless liberals jumped to Gunn’s defense, claiming that the posts were over five years old and just poor attempts at humor, it now looks like there may be a shocking trend of excusing pedophilia in the director’s life.

I wish I never defended James Gunn. pic.twitter.com/GdoG4daK8D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 11, 2018

“One of the photos shows Gunn dressed as a Catholic priest posing with two young women dressed to look like children,” Breitbart News reported.

“One is in pigtails and pouting, another looks like she is about to cry as she holds a juice box and a doll. Father Gunn, who appears to be wearing eye makeup, looms over them,” the outlet continued.

Even the caption accompanying the photos admit that the sexualization of minors was the intended theme of the “party.”

“To Catch a Predator,” Gunn apparently wrote about the party’s images.- READ MORE

The Primary Cast Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Came Out In Supportof Director James Gunn, But Failed To Address His Connection To Huston Huddleston, A Man Convicted Of Possessing Child Pornography.

The Wayback Machine informs us that in September of 2010, on his own personal blog (which he took down in an apparent panic as his tweets became public), James Gunn shared a YouTube video he chose to title “100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves.”

James Gunn added the following comment: “Huston Huddleston posted this video on my Facebook page with the note ‘I thought you’d appreciate this,’ My response: ‘Appreciate it?!! I just came all over my own face!!’”

According to some online sleuths, the video in question is of a chorus of what looks to be high school-aged girls singing Divinyls’ ode to masturbation, ”I Touch Myself.”

And the Huston Huddleston in question, the man who sent Gunn the video, is almost certainly the same Huston Huddleston who, after being charged with soliciting a minor for the purposes of child pornography earlier this year, was convicted of possessing child pornography.

Gunn has not yet said that his Huston Huddleston is a different Huston Huddleston, nor has he addressed or explained the extent of his relationship-connection.

The two were photographed together just four years ago, in June of 2014.

The statement from the Guardians cast addresses only Gunn’s “jokes of many years ago,” but fails to mention Gunn publishing a video of young women singing about masturbation, titling that video “100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves,” and “joking” about it bringing him to orgasm — a video sent to him by a man who is now a convicted sex offender. – READ MORE

