Hypocrite: Anti-Gun David Hogg Caught Taking Stroll in NYC with Apparent Armed Guards Feet Away

Self-defense for me, but not for thee: That seems to be the new message of anti-Second Amendment advocate David Hogg, at least if claims by people who spotted him in New York City recently are correct.

Earlier this week, the spotlight-seeking Parkland student-turned activist was photographed in the Big Apple apparently flanked by bodyguards with military haircuts and Secret Service-style suits.

“Here’s [David Hogg] in NYC today with armed guards and bunch of publicists. # neveragain # Hypocrites,” Sean Di Somma posted on Twitter, along with photographs to back it up.

As The American Mirror pointed out, Hogg himself jumped into the Twitter discussion of his apparent armed entourage and didn’t refute the claim that he was roaming the streets with armed bodyguards.

“Love you too,” Hogg replied in response to Di Somma’s tweet pointed out the professional security.

“Perfect Hypocrite Hogg. Speaking out every day about taking other peoples guns but oh so willing to have people with guns protecting him,” commented Jim Gerber. – READ MORE

