Ex-Clinton Secret Service Agent Files Conspiracy Charges Against Hillary, Bill, Podesta

In an action that’s gaining a lot of attention from deep state theorists everywhere, a former Secret Service agent under the Clinton administration has filed a RICO lawsuit against Bill and Hillary Clinton and a number of their associates, Zero Hedge reported.

Gary Byrne is probably best known as the author of a tell-all book about the Clintons, “Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate.”

According to Fox News, the book described a volatile relationship between Bill and Hillary, which wasn’t exactly news. Also not news was that Hillary had an “appalling leadership style” and was “volcanic, impulsive, enabled by sycophants, and disdainful of the rules set for everyone else.”

There was a fairly lengthy list of what was new in the book. Byrne talks about covering up for Clinton’s numerous sexual dalliances. “I even secretly disposed of sordid physical evidence that might later have been used to convict the president,” he wrote. During one fight, he alleged, Hillary gave the president a black eye.

According to Zero Hedge, it’s not just William Jefferson and Hillary Rodham Clinton who are being targeted by the action. The multifarious tendrils of the Clinton empire are also named in the lawsuit — the Clinton Foundation, Clinton-Giustra Enterprise Partnership, the Clinton Global Initiative and former Clinton campaign manager John Podesta are also named.

Podesta isn’t the only Clinton crony to be named in these pages, either. David Brock, the liberal Washington gadabout, also features heavily in the suit. In addition to being directly named, many of Brock’s organizations — Media Matters for America, Correct the Record, American Bridge 21st Century and Shareblue — are also part of the suit. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a group which Brock left in December of 2016, made the roster as well.

Oh, and just for good measure, George Soros is included too.

As for the suit itself, Byrne claims that the Clintons and those around them took aim at Byrne as retribution for his role in Clinton’s impeachment. – READ MORE

