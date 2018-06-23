True Pundit

Trudeau Trashed US on Child Detention, Didn’t Mention His Country Does Same Thing (VIDEO)

According to Canada’s Global News, Prime Minister Trudeau was somewhat slow to condemn Trump and how his administration was handling illegal immigration. However, once he made a statement, it was clear where he stood.

“What’s going on in the United States is wrong,” Trudeau said Wednesday.

In a CBC piece titled “Canada aims to avoid detaining migrant children, but it happens,” the national broadcaster detailed exactly what happened north of the border.

“The U.S. is the focus of international outrage for its policy of separating children from their parents and detaining them after they cross the border in search of asylum,” the Wednesday piece read.

“But Canada has also detained migrant children — and in some cases, has restricted access to their asylum-seeking parents — despite its stated policy to do whatever possible to avoid it. – READ MORE

'Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada.'

