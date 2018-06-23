Trudeau Trashed US on Child Detention, Didn’t Mention His Country Does Same Thing (VIDEO)

According to Canada’s Global News, Prime Minister Trudeau was somewhat slow to condemn Trump and how his administration was handling illegal immigration. However, once he made a statement, it was clear where he stood.

“What’s going on in the United States is wrong,” Trudeau said Wednesday.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on family separations happening on the US-Mexico border: "What's going on in the United States is wrong. I can't imagine what the families living through this are enduring. Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada" https://t.co/VYJYmXODMj pic.twitter.com/krXJOFVO4z — CNN (@CNN) June 20, 2018

In a CBC piece titled “Canada aims to avoid detaining migrant children, but it happens,” the national broadcaster detailed exactly what happened north of the border.

“The U.S. is the focus of international outrage for its policy of separating children from their parents and detaining them after they cross the border in search of asylum,” the Wednesday piece read.

“But Canada has also detained migrant children — and in some cases, has restricted access to their asylum-seeking parents — despite its stated policy to do whatever possible to avoid it. – READ MORE

