Husband of L.A. D.A. Charged for Allegedly Pointing Gun at BLM Protesters

The husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters who gathered outside the couple’s home.

KXAN reports that the incident allegedly occurred in March, when Lacey was running in a primary election.

The charges against 66-year-old David Lacey were filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court and list the specific date of the incident as March 2, 2020. – READ MORE

