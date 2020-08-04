Minneapolis primary voters punishing Ilhan Omar over her constant nasty Twitter fights

Rep. Ilhan Omar is one of the best-known Democrats from the class of 2018, a lightning-rod member of the Squad whose outspoken liberal politics have made her an enemy of Donald Trump.

Back home in Minneapolis, however, her polarizing national profile is complicating her bid to win a second term.

Facing a political newcomer who raised a jaw-dropping $3.2 million last quarter — much of it from pro-Israel donors who oppose Omar’s foreign policy stances — Omar suddenly finds herself on the defensive against claims that she’s too divisive to effectively represent the solidly Democratic district.

“We don’t need someone distracted with Twitter fights,” said primary challenger Antone Melton-Meaux, who pledges to focus on local issues and avoid the spotlight. “I don’t want to be a celebrity. I want to serve the people, and people are tired of the politics of division and distraction.” – READ MORE

