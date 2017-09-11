Growing Hepatitis A Outbreak in San Diego Forces Extreme Measures

San Diego’s nearly year-old Hepatitis outbreak is getting worse, forcing the Southern California port city to take extreme measures, including sanitary street washing in the downtown area, according to Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office on Friday.

The sanitary street washing will start next week, and is only the latest effort to combat the deadly outbreak of the highly contagious liver disease that has infected over 400 people in the past year, killing 15. The drastic measure by the city is in response to a letter from the county—who declared the situation a public health emergency last Wednesday—giving the city 5 days to respond with a plan to address the crisis.

The outbreak has worsened in part because of a dramatic increase in the population of those homeless and living on streets who lack access to restrooms or showers