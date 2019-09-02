Hurricane hunters spot ‘stadium effect’ inside Dorian’s eye amid ‘extremely intense’ storm

In the center of Hurricane Dorian, the eye of the storm reveals just how powerful it is.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 5 p.m. ET Sunday advisory that Dorian was a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph and it was moving west at 5 mph, located about 95 miles east of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas. The storm made landfall at 12:40 p.m. in Elbow Cay and is located about 175 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Air Force and reconnaissance planes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — known as the “hurricane hunters” — have been crisscrossing the “distinct eye” of Dorian, and discovered the hurricane has become “extremely intense with a stadium effect in the eye,” according to the NHC.

Here’s a look at what scientists call the “stadium effect” inside the eye of #Dorian from @NOAA scientists. This happens at times in very strong hurricanes. The latest forecast on Dorian is available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Knv6w7nXP6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

