Kevin Hart suffers ‘major back injuries’ in Malibu Hills car crash: report

Comedian Kevin Hart and his driver suffered “major back injuries” in a car crash in the Malibu Hills late Saturday night, a report said.

Police sources told TMZ a Plymouth Barracuda belonging to Hart, 40, veered off the road on the Mulholland Highway.

The vehicle turned up in a ditch about 10 feet off the side of the winding road after it smashed through a wooden fence.

KEVIN HART TALKS OSCARS HOSTING SCANDAL, ALARMING PUSH TO DESTROY CONTROVERSIAL COMEDIANS

Hart was not driving at the time and his driver was not drinking, the report said.

The roof of the Barracuda was almost completely crushed in the crash. – READ MORE